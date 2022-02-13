This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
