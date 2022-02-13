Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.