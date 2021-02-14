This evening in Fredericksburg: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Monday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.95. A 28-degree low is foreca…
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds N…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 34 degrees is today's lo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. It sh…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's l…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulati…