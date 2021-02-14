Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Monday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.