Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

