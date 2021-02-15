This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
