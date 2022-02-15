Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
