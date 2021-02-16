 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert