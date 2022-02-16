For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Fredericksburg. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastline is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Fredericksburg people should be prepared f…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in …
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Temperatures wil…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26…
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecas…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are e…