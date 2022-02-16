 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Fredericksburg. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

