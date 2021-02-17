Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Becoming cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Thursday, Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 34 degrees is today's lo…
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.95. A 28-degree low is foreca…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds N…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ah…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forec…