Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Becoming cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Thursday, Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

