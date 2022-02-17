Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
