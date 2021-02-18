Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Freezing rain in the evening will change to a wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.