 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert