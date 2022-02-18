This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
