Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.