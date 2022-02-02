This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing…
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…