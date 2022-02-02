 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

