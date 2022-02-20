 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert