Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

