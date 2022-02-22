Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.