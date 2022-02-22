This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 49F. Wi…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattered show…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be c…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 6…