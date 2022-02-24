Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.