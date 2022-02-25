Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.