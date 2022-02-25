Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
