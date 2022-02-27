 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert