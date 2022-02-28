Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
