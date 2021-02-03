Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.