This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. …
It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 32 degrees…
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Fredericksburg people should be prepared for tempe…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. About one i…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be …
It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Mo…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds N…