This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Freder…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…