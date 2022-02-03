Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.