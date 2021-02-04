 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

