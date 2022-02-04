 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

