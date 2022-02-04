This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall nea…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Freder…
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.