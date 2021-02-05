Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.