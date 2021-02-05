For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. …
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 32 degrees…
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. About one i…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Mo…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds N…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degr…