Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

