Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 9:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

