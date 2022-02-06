 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

