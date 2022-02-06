This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall nea…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Today's w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …