Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.