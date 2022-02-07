 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert