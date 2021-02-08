For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
