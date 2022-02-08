Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
