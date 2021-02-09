Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
