This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall nea…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksbu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Today's w…
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 5…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. …
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…