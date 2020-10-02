FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A perfect fall weekend on tap

Near-perfect weather will characterize the first weekend of October in the Fredericksburg area.
An upper level disturbance pushing across northern Virginia triggered some light showers overnight. Clouds associated with that feature will clear away this Friday morning and leave behind amazing early October conditions. Blue skies, low humidity, and high temperatures right at the 70-degree mark all add up to a “Chamber of Commerce” weather description for the Fredericksburg area.
A cool dry air mass is settling in for the weekend and the benign outdoor conditions will continue. The graphic shows departures from average high temperatures for tomorrow with the eastern two-thirds of the nation cooler than normal while the West continues baking. Fredericksburg will fit into that picture with Saturday morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s, a few degrees below local averages for the date.
The core of the coolest temperatures from this latest Canadian air mass intrusion will scoot by north of the Mason-Dixon line. Thus Sunday’s weather for Fredericksburg and vicinity will closely resemble Saturday’s, with more bright sunshine and temperatures topping out near 70 degrees. With another cold front crossing the Ohio Valley, clouds will begin to dot the skies late Sunday afternoon, with perhaps a shower or two during the overnight hours. Monday will begin cloudy, but will clear off for another bonus weather day.
Despite the upcoming stretch of cool weather, a longer-range peek ahead for the Fredericksburg area shows October looking overall warmer than average. No big cold air invasions are on the horizon and drier than average conditions look likely. Of course, that could change if a tropical system is steered into the region. At the moment, the National Hurricane Center is watching two disturbances in the Caribbean, so there’s that.
Happy Friday!
