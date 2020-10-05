FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: A pleasant week ahead

Sunny and pleasant weather will reign supreme in Fredericksburg this week.

Folks who crave autumn weather will be rewarded this week as the weather matches the calendar. A cold front swished through the Fredericksburg area just before dawn this Monday morning, bringing in dry air and abundant sunshine. Temperatures this afternoon will top out at or near 70 degrees—a couple of degrees below average for the date—as a light north wind stirs the air.

High pressure settling in across the Mid-Atlantic region will continue the benign weather. Under clear skies and calm winds Fredericksburg area thermometer readings look to sag into the mid- and upper 40s overnight. Tuesday then will dawn clear and sunny with the light breezes swapping around from the southwest. That will help boost maximum temperatures tomorrow into the mid-70s.

Fredericksburg’s weather for the remainder of the work week looks much the same, but the weekend could bring a change in the form of more tropical cyclone remnants. Per the graphic, the very active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is now well into the list of Greek names. Tropical Storm Gamma is hanging around near the Yucatan peninsula and is expected to slowly drift southwest, soaking that part of Mexico with heavy rain.