FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: After rainy Monday, sunshine will return Tuesday

The rain will end tonight and sunshine returns to the Fredericksburg area on Tuesday.

Hurricane Delta’s tattered remnants are swirling over North Carolina as I write this, crawling toward Tidewater Virginia later today (Monday). The precipitation shield out ahead of the fading circulation center has deposited over an inch and a half of liquid in the University of Mary Washington gauge thus far. The steadier rainfall will move north and east of Fredericksburg later today, but clouds and drizzle will stick around since there is nothing currently available to sweep out the low-level moisture.

Thus this Monday holiday will feature overcast skies, light rain / drizzle, and temperatures topping out near 70 degrees. Conditions will slowly improve overnight as precipitation chances lessen with fog likely forming in many areas. Tuesday will dawn mostly cloudy but skies will begin to clear by mid-morning as a cold front bulldozes away the lingering moisture from Delta. Fredericksburg area thermometers will begin the day in the upper 50s and top out in the upper 70s during the afternoon hours.