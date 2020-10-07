FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Beautiful weather will continue

Clear and mild conditions will persist through the work week in Fredericksburg.

The benign early October weather continues in and around Fredericksburg with surface high pressure centered over the southern tier of states providing the nice conditions. Today—Wednesday—will feature more clear skies and even warmer conditions than yesterday’s mid-70s. Area thermometers will top out in the low 80s this afternoon thanks to gusty southwesterly winds pumping warm air northward into the area.

Those southwest gusts are courtesy of an approaching dry cold front which will pass through Fredericksburg after dark this evening. The winds will swap around from the north behind the boundary, but no rain is anticipated nor is any truly cold air following. So Thursday will again feature brilliant October sunshine and temperatures rising into the low 70s.

Friday’s forecast looks very similar, but with increasing afternoon clouds as the weekend draws near. The cloudiness will be a harbinger of the remnants of powerful Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to make landfall on the already tropically battered Louisiana coast Friday afternoon. The graphic shows potential precipitation amounts into next week. The arrow indicates the forecast path of Delta’s center which matches up with the corridor of highest expected rain totals.