FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Enjoy the warm, sunny days while you can

The midweek weather in Fredericksburg will be mild and tranquil ahead of a weekend cool-down.

Wednesday morning's thermometer readings bottomed out at 44, 42, and 48 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington. With high pressure overhead providing both abundant sunshine and light winds, today’s temperatures will boost into the mid-70s this afternoon in and around Fredericksburg. That’s several degrees above the average for this point in October.

Thursday looks to turn out even warmer, as that high pressure center slides off the coast. Winds will become gusty out of the southwest, pumping mild air from the Gulf of Mexico source region into the Fredericksburg area. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will then roll in after sunset Thursday.

Friday will provide a rather wet bookend to the work week. A robust autumn cold front will cross the Interstate 95 corridor during the wee hours of the morning. That boundary will slow down as it nears the Chesapeake Bay, ushering in precipitation totals of a half-inch to an inch across the Fredericksburg vicinity through Saturday morning (see graphic). The Northern Neck will likely see the highest rain totals from this event.

Along with the precipitation, the cold front will bring with it some of the chilliest air of the season so far. Friday’s Weather Blog entry will take a closer look at the upcoming weekend, but suffice it to say that temperatures look a bit below average but not unusual for mid-October. Hey, it’s pumpkin spice season!