FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Foggy mornings will give way to warm afternoons

Foggy mornings and warm afternoons will continue this week in the Fredericksburg area.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for most counties east of the Blue Ridge until 10 a.m. today. Thanks to southeasterly winds ushering in Atlantic moisture, the dew point rose into the low 60s ,overnight. Per the graphic, this “radiational” fog forms on clear nights with calm winds when the air temperature near the surface cools to the dew point—and that’s what happened.

The sun will return later this morning as both air near the ground and the air above the fog layer warm up, evaporating the water droplets (the fog “burning off” isn’t the best description of what happens). With a cold front still stalled across the Midwest states, there is no cold air nearby, so temperatures in many spots this afternoon will reach 80 degrees. That’s well above Fredericksburg’s average high of 68 at this point in October.

The conditions are ripe for more fog to form during the early morning hours of Thursday, so expect a repeat performance of obscured visibility in and around Fredericksburg. Just like this morning, the sun will take a few hours to peek through as the fog evaporates. Overall, tomorrow will turn out just like today, with many area thermometers again reaching the 80 degree mark. Friday looks like a “rinse-and-repeat” day with similar conditions.

Meanwhile Hurricane Epsilon is churning away well out into the Atlantic Ocean. At the moment, Bermuda looks to be spared its wrath, so this system will only bother the fishes. The rest of the tropics look quiet for the near term. On the flip side, the truly cold air looks to remain west of the Appalachians through the end of this month. We will see a brief cool down this weekend, but next week looks warmer than average again.