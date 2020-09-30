FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Mild midweek respite will precede a cool-down

The system that brought Tuesday’s clouds and rain has departed off the coast this Wednesday morning. Per the forecast rain totals tapered off sharply from northwest to southeast even in the Fredericksburg vicinity. Totals of 1.63 inches, 1.18 inches and 0.65 inches from this event were collected by rain gauges located at Stafford Regional Airport, the University of Mary Washington and Shannon Airport, respectively.
The surface cold front actually pushed through the area well ahead of the rain, crossing Shannon Airport just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. That lowered the threat of severe weather by minimizing the instability available for convective mayhem. In fact, there were no damage reports Tuesday collected by the Storm Prediction Center across the state of Virginia.
Wednesday will be sunny and seasonable in and around Fredericksburg with temperatures reaching the low 70s. A westerly breeze will stir the air, but not unpleasantly so as wind speeds will remain generally below 10 mph today. Wednesday night will continue the clear sky trend, as temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s by dawn Thursday.
Thursday will begin sunny and warm with highs reaching the mid-70s ahead of the next cold front, which is perched over the upper Midwestern states as I write this. This boundary will usher in much chillier air for the upcoming weekend. Thus there will be another chance of showers beginning late Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning, adding perhaps another quarter-inch of liquid to Fredericksburg-area rain gauges.
As September ends, two weather-related factors should be noted. First, Fredericksburg’s average high and low temperatures begin October at 75 and 51 degrees respectively, dropping to 65 and 40 degrees by Halloween. Second—per the graphic—the Atlantic hurricane season is far from over. The current lack of tropical systems is likely to change as this month progresses so don’t let the quiet Atlantic trick you into letting down your guard.
Happy Hump Day!
