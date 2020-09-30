FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Mild midweek respite will precede a cool-down

The system that brought Tuesday’s clouds and rain has departed off the coast this Wednesday morning. Per the forecast rain totals tapered off sharply from northwest to southeast even in the Fredericksburg vicinity. Totals of 1.63 inches, 1.18 inches and 0.65 inches from this event were collected by rain gauges located at Stafford Regional Airport, the University of Mary Washington and Shannon Airport, respectively.

The surface cold front actually pushed through the area well ahead of the rain, crossing Shannon Airport just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. That lowered the threat of severe weather by minimizing the instability available for convective mayhem. In fact, there were no damage reports Tuesday collected by the Storm Prediction Center across the state of Virginia.

Wednesday will be sunny and seasonable in and around Fredericksburg with temperatures reaching the low 70s. A westerly breeze will stir the air, but not unpleasantly so as wind speeds will remain generally below 10 mph today. Wednesday night will continue the clear sky trend, as temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s by dawn Thursday.