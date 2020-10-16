FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Rain will give way to beautiful weekend

Clouds and showers Friday will make way for another beautiful weekend in Fredericksburg.

A strong autumn cold front scooted across Interstate 95 around 3 a.m. Friday, bringing showers and swapping winds around from the north in the Fredericksburg vicinity. Early morning temperatures in the upper 50s will be the daily high as cold air pours in behind the boundary. Showers will continue off and on through the evening hours as models are indicating up to a half-inch total accumulation in area rain gauges, with the Northern Neck receiving even more than that.

Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will drop precipitously. The graphic shows expected lows Saturday morning with Fredericksburg area thermometer readings dipping to the mid- and upper 30s. Freeze Watches are in place for areas west of the Blue Ridge, signaling the end of the growing season there. After that cool start, local temperatures will rebound to the low 60s under sunny skies. Ironically tomorrow—Oct. 17—is the last day of the season when the average Fredericksburg high temperature is at or above 70 degrees.

Saturday night looks rather chilly and Sunday morning will again dawn with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. By mid-afternoon, those readings will boost into the mid-60s under more bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine. After today’s clouds and showers depart the weekend looks to be another prime example of autumn in Fredericksburg. Enjoy!