FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Showers, heavy rain expected this weekend

Friday’s dry weather will give way to showers and heavy rain over the holiday weekend.
This week’s stretch of idyllic October weather is coming to an end today (Friday). Morning sunshine in the Fredericksburg area will be filtered through a thickening layer of high clouds which is the very northern edge of the outflow from Hurricane Delta. That storm will make landfall this afternoon very close to where Laura created havoc in late August (not good news for those residents).
Thus today will feature sunshine which will become more obscured as the afternoon progresses. Temperatures which started the day at 45, 42, and 49 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington will max out in the low 70s. Light breezes out of the south will prevail in and around Fredericksburg today.
Tonight skies will become even cloudier with sunshine on Saturday looking scarce to non-existent. Southerly surface winds will increase in strength, gusting up to 20 mph and pumping warm moist air into the region. Afternoon highs tomorrow will reach the mid-70s despite the lack of sun. Showers will edge northward but the immediate Fredericksburg area looks to stay dry until Saturday night.
Then the deluge begins Sunday. The left graphic panel shows expected rainfall totals for the 24-hour period beginning 8 a.m. Sunday. While Fredericksburg area rain gauges will collect just over an inch of liquid, counties just to the west could see twice that amount. Southeasterly winds from Delta’s overall circulation will squeeze out more rain in those areas as the air rises up the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge.
Heavy rainfall can be expected through at least early Tuesday as indicated by the green shading on the right graphic panel. Locally another half to three-quarters of an inch will dampen Columbus Day outdoor activities with flash flooding possible in a few areas. Temperatures in and around Fredericksburg both Sunday and Monday will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s, close to mid-October averages.
So it may be wise to make indoor plans for this holiday weekend. And we might not be done with 2020 tropical troubles yet. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring yet another disturbance which has emerged off the African coast. If that materializes into anything of note, it’ll be another 10 days or so before it becomes a U.S. concern.
Happy Friday!
