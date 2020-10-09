FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Showers, heavy rain expected this weekend

Friday’s dry weather will give way to showers and heavy rain over the holiday weekend.

This week’s stretch of idyllic October weather is coming to an end today (Friday). Morning sunshine in the Fredericksburg area will be filtered through a thickening layer of high clouds which is the very northern edge of the outflow from Hurricane Delta. That storm will make landfall this afternoon very close to where Laura created havoc in late August (not good news for those residents).

Thus today will feature sunshine which will become more obscured as the afternoon progresses. Temperatures which started the day at 45, 42, and 49 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington will max out in the low 70s. Light breezes out of the south will prevail in and around Fredericksburg today.

Tonight skies will become even cloudier with sunshine on Saturday looking scarce to non-existent. Southerly surface winds will increase in strength, gusting up to 20 mph and pumping warm moist air into the region. Afternoon highs tomorrow will reach the mid-70s despite the lack of sun. Showers will edge northward but the immediate Fredericksburg area looks to stay dry until Saturday night.