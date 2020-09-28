FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Some sun today, but more rain is on the way

The work week begins warm and sunny, but lots of rain is on the horizon.

Fredericksburg area residents living west of Interstate 95 woke up to a low-lying blanket of clouds this Monday morning as shown on the visible satellite image (left graphic panel). Meanwhile some folks east of I-95 saw the sunrise and are enjoying clear skies as I write this. That overcast will gradually thin and break up as the morning progresses. Local thermometers will rise into the low 80s (F) under sunny skies this afternoon for another taste of summerish weather as dew points are in the sticky upper 60s.

However, the warmth won’t last long. A strong cold front currently draped over the Ohio Valley will cross the Appalachians tonight and will trigger scattered showers before dawn. That boundary will slowly cross Virginia Tuesday as a surface low pressure develops along it. The result will be rain and possibly some strong to severe thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon so keep those weather warning sources close at hand (NOAA weather radio, smartphone apps, local TV/radio, etc.). Temperatures Tuesday will top out in the upper 70s in and around Fredericksburg.