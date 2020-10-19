FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Warmer weather to start the week

A work week warmup characterizes Fredericksburg’s weather over the next several days.
The chilly mornings and crisp Octoberish days of this past weekend will regress to more September-like conditions this week. The jet stream, which dipped all the way into the Deep South to bring the cooler air, is retreating back north over the Great Lakes region. Thus with no upper level forcing to move it along a surface cold front currently perched over the Ohio valley will stall out west of the Appalachians (left graphic panel). The result for Fredericksburg will be warmer temperatures and dry conditions.
Monday-morning clouds are blanketing areas along and west of the Interstate 95 corridor while King George and eastern Caroline counties are both enjoying clear skies. The overcast is courtesy of high pressure along the East Coast bringing in moisture from off the Atlantic. Those clouds will thin later this morning and today will turn out at least partly sunny across the region with afternoon highs reaching the low 70s.
Overnight, more clouds will move into the Fredericksburg area from off the Atlantic, but will again thin out during the daylight hours Tuesday. Tomorrow will therefore look very similar to today, but with temperatures boosting into the upper 70s after morning lows in the mid-50s. Winds will remain light but will swap around out of the southwest Tuesday, the direction from which a warming trend usually arrives. By midweek local thermometers will push the 80-degree mark for afternoon highs.
Meanwhile, the hyperactive 2020 Atlantic hurricane season keeps producing results. The right graphic panel shows the forecast track of what will soon become Epsilon. Although it will threaten the island of Bermuda, Epsilon looks to remain well off the East Coast. To add insult to injury, another potential tropical storm is meandering around the Caribbean, but at the moment it doesn’t look likely to strengthen. The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on both systems.
Happy Monday!
