A family spends time Tuesday in the Rappahannock River at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg on a steamy afternoon. Big heat has made headlines from England to Oklahoma, and Virginia is about to get its turn. Wednesday’s temps will likely surge into the upper 90s, and this weekend promises to be the hottest one of the summer. Before heading to the river to cool off, consider checking out riverfriends.org for safety tips and other info. For the forecast, see B6.
HEAT >> Get ready for even higher temperatures
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 d…
