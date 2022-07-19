HEAT >> Get ready for even higher temperatures

A family spends time Tuesday in the Rappahannock River at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg on a steamy afternoon. Big heat has made headlines from England to Oklahoma, and Virginia is about to get its turn. Wednesday’s temps will likely surge into the upper 90s, and this weekend promises to be the hottest one of the summer. Before heading to the river to cool off, consider checking out riverfriends.org for safety tips and other info. For the forecast, see B6.