Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

