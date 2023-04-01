Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.