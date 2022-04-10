Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.