Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.