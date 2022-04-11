 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

