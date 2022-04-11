Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fredericksburg…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. …
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. P…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see thu…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg people will see…